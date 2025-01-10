Godzilla vs. Biollante joins The Criterion Collection in March

The Criterion Collection is giving Godzilla vs. Biollante, the second film in the Godzilla franchise’s 1980s resurgence, a Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on March 24th.

The film sees Godzilla pitched against Biollante – a mutant plant genetically engineered from the cells of a rose, a renegade scientist’s dead daughter, and Godzilla himself. 

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, with 5.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • [UHD ONLY] One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • New audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan, host of the podcast Eros + Massacre and coeditor of the book Revolution in 35mm
  • Making-of program from 1993 featuring director Kazuki Omori and special-effects director Koichi Kawakita, among others
  • Short documentary from 1993 about the Biollante and Super X2 vehicle concepts
  • Deleted special effects
  • TV spots and trailers
  • New English subtitle translation
  • PLUS: An essay by science-fiction and horror film expert Jim Cirronella
  • New cover by Eric Powell
