Godzilla vs. Biollante joins The Criterion Collection in March

The Criterion Collection is giving Godzilla vs. Biollante, the second film in the Godzilla franchise’s 1980s resurgence, a Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on March 24th.
The film sees Godzilla pitched against Biollante – a mutant plant genetically engineered from the cells of a rose, a renegade scientist’s dead daughter, and Godzilla himself.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, with 5.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- [UHD ONLY] One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- New audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan, host of the podcast Eros + Massacre and coeditor of the book Revolution in 35mm
- Making-of program from 1993 featuring director Kazuki Omori and special-effects director Koichi Kawakita, among others
- Short documentary from 1993 about the Biollante and Super X2 vehicle concepts
- Deleted special effects
- TV spots and trailers
- New English subtitle translation
- PLUS: An essay by science-fiction and horror film expert Jim Cirronella
- New cover by Eric Powell