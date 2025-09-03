Slow Horses season 5 gets first trailer

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman returns for the fifth season of “Slow Horses.” Image: Apple

Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in this first trailer for season five of Slow Horses, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Apple TV+ spy drama.

Based on Mick Herron ‘Slough House’ book series, the show follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents who’ve been relegated to a dumping ground department. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of these ‘slow horses’ while Scott Thomas plays his longtime rival and boss Diana Taverner.

In season five everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend.

When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

The ensemble cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Jonathan Pryce.

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed will also guest star in the new series which debuts globally on September 24th with its first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 22nd.

A sixth and seven season of the show have already been commissioned.