Slow Horses – Apple TV+ confirms show’s six season

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb. Image: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has confirmed that its comedy spy drama Slow Horses is returning for a six season.

The news comes just days after the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series, which stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents relegated to a dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House, concluded its fourth run.

A fifth season was confirmed earlier this year.

The series is based on Mick Herron’s best-selling novel series and also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce.

Adapted from Herron’s novels ‘Joe Country’ and ‘Slough House’, season six sees the team on the run as Diana Taverner (Scott Thomas) embroils them in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

