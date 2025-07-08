Apple TV+ confirms seventh season for Slow Horses

Sir Gary Oldman’s hit comedy spy drama Slow Horses is to return for a seventh season, Apple TV+ announced today.

Based on Mick Herron ‘Slough House’ book series, the show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents serving in a dumping ground department of MI5.

Oldman, who has been honoured with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance, stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of these ‘slow horses’.

The show’s fifth season is set to debut on September 24th and plans for season six were confirmed last year.

Season seven will see Lamb and the team on the hunt to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state.

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, said: “‘Slow Horses’ has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action.

“I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft.”