Three’s 5G broadband is just £11 per month in network’s new sale

Three is running a new promotion on its 5G home broadband service, with customers able to bag the service for just £11 per month for the next 12 months when taken on a new 24 month contract.

The service offers a truly unlimited connection with an average download speed of 150Mbps.

Instead of waiting in for an engineer or needing new fibre or wiring run, the service uses Three’s existing 5G network which is received via a dedicated, mains powered router containing a SIM card which produces a local WiFi network all your devices can connect to.

Depending on the time of ordering, the network offers next day delivery making it one of the fastest ways to get online.

In addition to the price cut, customers can claim up to £200 towards the cost of switching from their existing broadband provider and benefit from a 30-day money back guarantee.

The savings are based on the current standard retail price of £22 per month which increases to £25.50 from 1st April 2027 and £29 from 1st April 2028.

Full details are available at three.co.uk