Sonic the Hedgehog 2 beats The Batman become this week’s best selling film

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 leads this week’s Official Film Chart as it takes the Number 1 spot purely on digital sales and knocks last week’s top selling movie, The Batman, into second place. The film comes to Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD Blu-ray on August 8th.
Top Gun which holds at Number 3 while The Bad Guys sits at Number 4. Morbius (5) and Dune (6) both drop one place, while animated musical Sing 2 rises two to Number 7.
The Matrix Resurrections is at 8, and Spider-Man: No Way Home crawls back up one to Number 9.
Finally, Dr Who & The Daleks makes its Official Film Chart debut at Number 10.
Released back in 1965 and starring Peter Cushing as The Doctor, the British sci-fi adventure – which on its release was the first time The Doctor was seen in colour, and The Doctors first big-screen appearance – was released last week in a 4K UHD collector’s edition.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th June 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
|PARAMOUNT
|1
|2
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|3
|TOP GUN
|PARAMOUNT
|NEW
|4
|THE BAD GUYS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|5
|MORBIUS
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|6
|DUNE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|9
|7
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|7
|8
|THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|9
|SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|10
|DR WHO & THE DALEKS
|STUDIOCANAL