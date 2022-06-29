SEENIT

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 beats The Batman become this week’s best selling film

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 leads this week’s Official Film Chart as it takes the Number 1 spot purely on digital sales and knocks last week’s top selling movie, The Batman, into second place. The film comes to Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD Blu-ray on August 8th.

Top Gun which holds at Number 3 while The Bad Guys sits at Number 4. Morbius (5) and Dune (6) both drop one place, while animated musical Sing 2 rises two to Number 7. 

The Matrix Resurrections is at 8, and Spider-Man: No Way Home crawls back up one to Number 9.

Finally, Dr Who & The Daleks makes its Official Film Chart debut at Number 10. 

Released back in 1965 and starring Peter Cushing as The Doctor, the British sci-fi adventure – which on its release was the first time The Doctor was seen in colour, and The Doctors first big-screen appearance – was released last week in a 4K UHD collector’s edition.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th June 2022

LWPosTitleLabel
21SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2PARAMOUNT
12THE BATMANWARNER HOME VIDEO
33TOP GUNPARAMOUNT
NEW4THE BAD GUYSUNIVERSAL PICTURES
45MORBIUSSONY PICTURES HE
56DUNE (2021)WARNER HOME VIDEO
97SING 2UNIVERSAL PICTURES
78THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONSWARNER HOME VIDEO
109SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOMESONY PICTURES HE
NEW10DR WHO & THE DALEKSSTUDIOCANAL
