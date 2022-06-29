Sonic the Hedgehog 2 beats The Batman become this week’s best selling film

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 leads this week’s Official Film Chart as it takes the Number 1 spot purely on digital sales and knocks last week’s top selling movie, The Batman, into second place. The film comes to Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD Blu-ray on August 8th.

Top Gun which holds at Number 3 while The Bad Guys sits at Number 4. Morbius (5) and Dune (6) both drop one place, while animated musical Sing 2 rises two to Number 7.

The Matrix Resurrections is at 8, and Spider-Man: No Way Home crawls back up one to Number 9.

Finally, Dr Who & The Daleks makes its Official Film Chart debut at Number 10.

Released back in 1965 and starring Peter Cushing as The Doctor, the British sci-fi adventure – which on its release was the first time The Doctor was seen in colour, and The Doctors first big-screen appearance – was released last week in a 4K UHD collector’s edition.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th June 2022