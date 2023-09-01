Sony announces its new Xperia 5 V premium smartphone for creators

Sony has unveiled its new premium smartphone, the Xperia 5 V, which it says has been designed to appeal “to the contemporary creators’ needs”.

Featuring an ‘Exmor T for mobile’ sensor which offers the “perfect” point and shoot experience for high quality images regardless of time or location, the phone also uses AI rendering for portrait shots and has a selection of colour presets to create your preferred mood or atmosphere.

The rear dual camera lens allows you to enjoy shooting with three focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm, and 48mm and there’s also a new “Video Creator” app with an automatic editing function for easy clipping of videos and mixing with your chosen music, plus a dedicated voice recording mic.

Away from the camera the Xperia 5 V has a 5,000mAh capacity battery which Sony says can last more than 24 hours from a single full charge, wireless and quick charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform.

The Xperia 5 V will be available for approx £849 / €999 and Sony will be offering an exclusive Xperia 5 V launch bundle with the WH-CH720N headphones (worth £99.99) across major UK retailers from 28th September – 26th October 2023.