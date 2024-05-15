Sony reveals 2 new Xperia smartphones with prices starting at £349 

Sony has announced two new smartphones – the wallet friendly Xperia 10 VI which will retail for £349, and the Xperia 1 VI priced at £1,299. Both models will be available from Sony.co.uk and selected retailers next month.

Xperia 10 VI key features:

6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Large-capacity battery capable of two-day use

Lightweight body designed for comfort and easy operation with one hand

Dual rear camera

Equipped with a new “Video Creator” app that allows you to easily edit and shoot content to create videos quickly.

Water-resistant display

IP65/68 waterproof and dustproof rating

Choice of Blue, Black and White

Pricing: £349 / €399

Availability: Middle of June

Xperia 1 VI key features: