Sony reveals 2 new Xperia smartphones with prices starting at £349 

Sony has announced two new smartphones – the wallet friendly Xperia 10 VI which will retail for £349, and the Xperia 1 VI priced at £1,299. Both models will be available from Sony.co.uk and selected retailers next month.
Xperia 10 VI key features:
- 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
- Large-capacity battery capable of two-day use
- Lightweight body designed for comfort and easy operation with one hand
- Dual rear camera
- Equipped with a new “Video Creator” app that allows you to easily edit and shoot content to create videos quickly.
- Water-resistant display
- IP65/68 waterproof and dustproof rating
- Choice of Blue, Black and White
- Pricing: £349 / €399
- Availability: Middle of June
Xperia 1 VI key features:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
- Wi-Fi 7 support
- FPS Optimiser to manage CPU usage and frame rate when gaming
- Latest AI technology to enhance camera and display
- Telephoto optical zoom lens to enable long distance shooting in superb detail up to x7.1 zoom
- 24mm wide angle lens, equipped with the image sensor “Exmor T for mobile”, for excellent low-light performance
- AI image adjustment technology “Powered by BRAVIA” to reproduce image quality of Sony’s TV BRAVIA on the display
- 5,000 mAh battery for up to two days battery life
- Choice of Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green
- Pricing: £1,299 / €1399
- Availability: early June