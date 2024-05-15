SEENIT

Sony reveals 2 new Xperia smartphones with prices starting at £349 

Sony has announced two new smartphones – the wallet friendly Xperia 10 VI which will retail for £349, and the Xperia 1 VI priced at £1,299. Both models will be available from Sony.co.uk and selected retailers next month.  

Xperia 10 VI key features:

  • 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display
  • Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • Large-capacity battery capable of two-day use
  • Lightweight body designed for comfort and easy operation with one hand 
  • Dual rear camera
  • Equipped with a new “Video Creator” app that allows you to easily edit and shoot content to create videos quickly.
  • Water-resistant display 
  • IP65/68 waterproof and dustproof rating 
  • Choice of Blue, Black and White
  • Pricing: £349 / €399
  • Availability: Middle of June

Xperia 1 VI key features:

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
  • Wi-Fi 7 support
  • FPS Optimiser to manage CPU usage and frame rate when gaming 
  • Latest AI technology to enhance camera and display
  • Telephoto optical zoom lens to enable long distance shooting in superb detail up to x7.1 zoom
  • 24mm wide angle lens, equipped with the image sensor “Exmor T for mobile”, for excellent low-light performance
  • AI image adjustment technology “Powered by BRAVIA” to reproduce image quality of Sony’s TV BRAVIA on the display
  • 5,000 mAh battery for up to two days battery life
  • Choice of Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green
  • Pricing: £1,299 / €1399
  • Availability: early June 

