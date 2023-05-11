Sony unveils its new Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 IV smartphones

Sony has announced the launch date for the Xperia 1 V, its new flagship smartphone plus its mid-range sibling, the Xperia 10 V, as well details of pre-order offers available from UK networks.

The Xperia 1 V boasts a 85-125 mm optical zoom len plus the new Exmor T for mobile image sensor, described as the firm’s “latest step in smartphone camera technology” which can “capture rich colours and textures, even in dark locations.”

It also has features taken from Sony’s Alpha camera series, including S-Cinetone, Creative Look and Real-time Eye AF.

Other features include a 5-inch 4K OLED display, a low-noise speaker amplifier and a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge which Sony says is capable of 20 hours of continuous video playback.

Available in late June for approximately £1299, in black, platinum silver and khaki green, the Xperia 1 V will be available with the following pre-order deals:

O2

Pre Order = 15 th June to 28 th June – FREE WH-1000XM5

June to 28 June – FREE WH-1000XM5 Launch = 29 th June

June Pricing launch offer TBA and 36-Month Contracts will start from £44.25 per month

Exclusive Khaki Green with O2 (apart from available on our website)

EE

Pre Order = 14 th June to 28 th June – FREE WH-1000XM5

June to 28 June – FREE WH-1000XM5 Launch = 29 th June

June No pricing info as yet

Giff Gaff

Pre Order = None

Launch = 29 th June

June There will be a launch offer for this for a couple of weeks, including FREE WH-1000XM5

Available from mid-June and priced at £399, the Xperia 10 V includes a 6.1-inch, full HD+ OLED display which Sony says is approximately 1.5 times brighter than the previous model, plus front mounted stereo speakers.

Its camera uses scene, conditions and subject detection technology to automatically select the ideal settings for the best shot and the 5,000mAh battery can offer a huge 34 hours (approx.) of video playback.