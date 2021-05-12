SEENIT

Sony Xperia 10 III pre-orders open

Sony is now accepting pre-orders for its Xperia 10 III handset, the first in the Xperia 10 range to support 5G.

Headline features include: 

  • First Xperia 10 series model to feature 5G connectivity with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform
  • 25% more battery capacity than Xperia 10 II with a 4500mAh battery – remaining healthy for up to three years of use
  • Improved sleek and lightweight design featuring IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Enhanced for low light scene and moving object with the new triple lens camera, plus additional features such as the new animal detection in Auto mode
  • 21:9 Wide 6” notch-less FHD+ OLED display that includes HDR support for cinematic enjoyment 
  • DSEE Ultimate for near High-Resolution Audio quality and optimal listening pleasure – whether wired through the 3.5mm jack or wireless 
  • Triple lens camera enhanced for low light scene and moving objects
  • Available in three colours 

