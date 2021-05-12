Sony Xperia 10 III pre-orders open

Sony is now accepting pre-orders for its Xperia 10 III handset, the first in the Xperia 10 range to support 5G.
Headline features include:
- First Xperia 10 series model to feature 5G connectivity with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform
- 25% more battery capacity than Xperia 10 II with a 4500mAh battery – remaining healthy for up to three years of use
- Improved sleek and lightweight design featuring IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 6
- Enhanced for low light scene and moving object with the new triple lens camera, plus additional features such as the new animal detection in Auto mode
- 21:9 Wide 6” notch-less FHD+ OLED display that includes HDR support for cinematic enjoyment
- DSEE Ultimate for near High-Resolution Audio quality and optimal listening pleasure – whether wired through the 3.5mm jack or wireless
- Available in three colours