SPI/FilmBox launches new Filmstream channel on Samsung TV Plus

SPI/FilmBox is bringing a new movie channel to Samsung TV Plus, the free streaming service which offers more than 50 channels to owners of 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs.

The new Filmstream channel will offer “a wide range of independent and classic movies” including titles from Hitchcock and Kurosawa, with “Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits” promised “in the future.”

“The rise of on-demand content consumption has left some viewers with the need to unwind and embrace the laid-back viewing experience of linear TV,” said Guney Yasavur, COO at SPI International.

“The addition of Filmstream to Samsung Electronics’ new generation video service Samsung TV Plus, will offer viewers the optimal laid-back entertainment experience through the convergence of traditional and digital television.”

Samsung’s Richard Jakeman added: “I am delighted to announce the debut of the Filmstream channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK.

“Film lovers can now immerse themselves in an array of World Cinema, arthouse and independent movies all free of charge within Samsung TV Plus.”