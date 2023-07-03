Star Trek original crew and Next Generation movies now streaming on ITVX

The first nine Star Trek movies are now available to stream on ITVX, with subscribers to the Premium tier able to re-live the adventures of the Enterprise and her crews ad-free.

Launched last December to replace ITV Hub and BritBox, ITVX offers free catch-up access to shows from ITV’s channels plus boxsets and movies both from the broadcaster’s own archives and third-party studios.

The £6.99 per month Premium tier allows most of this content to be watched ad-free and also gives access to subscription content from BritBox and Studiocanal Presents.

Joining the service’s movie line-up are the Captain Kirk-era movies; Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Fans can also watch the first three cinematic adventures of the Next Generation crew headed by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart); Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection.