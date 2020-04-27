Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+, Sky Cinema and Now TV in May

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the sci-fi saga’s sequel trilogy, is coming to Disney+ just weeks after its digital and disc release, and will also be shown on Sky Cinema and on Now TV.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, plus Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The Rise of Skywalker’s sooner than expected arrival on Disney+ and Sky means fans can celebrate this year’s Star Wars Day on May 4th with a viewing of the franchise’s latest instalment.

Disney+ subscribers can also mark the day with viewings of the final episodes of The Mandalorian and Clone Wars plus the opening episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new behind the scenes series.