Staropramen is offering 30-days free Paramount+

UK and Irish beer drinkers can grab themselves 30-days free access to streaming service Paramount+ when they buy a special promotional multipack of Staropramen.

Owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company, the brand is also offering consumers a chance to win one of 50 Everdure pizza ovens, worth over £600 each, between 1st September and 31st October.

Paramount+ is the UK home of the studio’s biggest cinema hits and original new series including Yellowstone, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lioness, which returns for its second season next month.

Staropramen customers buying any promotional multipack can redeem the offer by scanning a QR code on the pack.

Shoppers will be able to access the pizza oven prize draw once they’ve claimed their 30 days of Paramount+.

Hannah Jeffery, Brand Manager – Staropramen, at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said “This on-pack promotion is a great way to reward our Staropramen brand fans.

“The 30-day Paramount+ subscription unlocks a whole host of entertainment, from blockbuster movies to new and exclusive series in every genre, for them to enjoy with family and friends.

“Big nights in continue to be a key occasion for consumers, and this on-pack promotion with Paramount+ presents a great opportunity for retailers to take advantage of the occasion and drive sales.”