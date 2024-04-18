La Brea season three now streaming on Paramount+ UK

The third and final season of La Brea is now streaming on Paramount+ UK next week, with all of the show’s final six episodes available as a boxset.

The series follows a group of Los Angeles residents who are transported back to 10,000 BC after falling into a sinkhole – later revealed to be a portal between the two times – and fighting to survive a hostile environment.

Season three sees them dealing with the aftermath of the portal’s destruction as well as confronting a group which plans to weaponise time travel.

About Paramount+

Costing £6.99 per month, Paramount+ is available on smart TVs from major brands, including Samsung, LG and Hisense, streaming devices from Roku, Apple and Amazon and Xbox consoles. Sky customers who subscribe to Sky Cinema get access at to the service at no extra cost.

Later this year Paramount+ is introducing a premium tier offering selected shows films in 4K plus HDR10 and Dolby Vision.