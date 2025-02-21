Paradise renewed for second season at Disney+

Disney+ has renewed political thriller Paradise, which stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, for a second season.

The show is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquillity explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Season one debuted last month and clocked up 7m views across Disney+ and Hulu, where it streams in the US, over its first week.

The season concludes on March 4th.

Paradise was created by Dan Fogelman who Executive produces alongside Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers, and is a 20th Television production.