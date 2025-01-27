Channel 4 strikes KISS Breakfast sponsorship deal

Channel 4 is the new sponsor of KISS Breakfast, with audiences hearing trails for the broadcaster from today (January 27th).

The multi-year tie-up marks the first time Channel 4 has sponsored the Bauer Media radio station and will see a variety of Channel 4 trails, spotlights and credits featuring across its content.

Additionally, breakfast show presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will discuss the shows they’ve been watching on Channel 4 and what they’re looking forward to viewing every Friday.

Iain Walters, Head of Marketing, Channel 4 said: “We’re excited to team up with Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast.

“Every morning they’ll bring their listeners recommendations for what to watch or stream from Channel 4’s brilliant lineup of new and library content in their unique and entertaining style.

“Just like our own audience, KISS Breakfast listeners are young, keenly interested in current trends and always looking for great entertainment.

“We’re sure they’ll love hearing all the new content, recommendations and surprises we’re cooking up together.”

Simon Kilby, Managing Director, Bauer Media Advertising added: “As two of the biggest broadcasters in the UK, we’re so excited to have Channel 4 as the newest sponsor of KISS Breakfast and work with them over the coming years.

“It’s fantastic to see Channel 4’s Altogether Different brand branch into radio sponsorship, using KISS to amplify their purpose and messaging.

“This sponsorship is sure to be a leading example of how radio and TV can work seamlessly together to create added impact, connecting with audiences who love entertainment, seek trusted information and consume their media in multiple different ways.”