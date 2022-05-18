The James Bond films are leaving Prime Video next month

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Amazon has confirmed that the majority of its James Bond films, excluding No Time to Die, are leaving its Prime Video streaming service on June 16th.

Every 007 film from 1962’s Dr No through to No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as the super spy arrived on the service on April 15th, with Amazon stressing at the time that they would only be available for a limited time.

Their arrival came just as the retailer completed its purchase of MGM, the franchise’s distributors, and after the news that a James Bond inspired driving series is in production for Prime Video.

In addition to MGM’s interest in the Bond series, the studio’s acquisition gives Amazon ownership of the Rocky, Robocop, Poltergeist, Stargate and The Pink Panther franchises.

The company has yet to reveal its full plans for MGM but it’s expected that much of the studio’s extensive library of films will eventually become available through Prime Video.