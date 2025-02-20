Amazon MGM gains full control over future James Bond projects

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Amazon has taken full creative control over the James Bond screen franchise after series co-owners Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson decided to step away from producing duties.

The pair are the daughter and stepson of original Bond producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli and have each worked on the films for decades.

Rights to the franchise were previously shared between Broccoli and Wilson’s company Eon and Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed after the retailing giant’s 2022 purchase of MGM Studios.

In a statement, Broccoli, Wilson and Amazon MGM Studios announced that they’ve formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights and confirmed that all three parties will remain co-owners of the franchise.

The saga’s most recent film was Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die four years ago, since when there’s been no news on a future instalment beyond regular speculation about casting.

The biggest Bond-related project in the interim has been Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million, an adventure show in which contestants compete for a shot at winning a £1m prize by tackling various challenges inspired by some of the films’ most memorable scenes.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.



“We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

“We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson said: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added, “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

“I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

