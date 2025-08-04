Canal Boat Diaries to return for seventh series

Canal Boat Diaries is returning for a seventh series, with viewers this time joining waterways explorer and narrowboat enthusiast Robbie Cumming on a trip from Wales to West Yorkshire.

The series was moved from BBC Four to the BBC’s advert funded U&Yesterday channel and its commercial streaming service U for its fifth series and was quickly renewed for a sixth outing.

Both the channel and streamer are part of the BBC’s wholly owned commercial broadcaster UKTV which operates one of the UK’s largest portfolios of entertainment channels, including the subscription channel U&Gold.

Speaking about the new series, which is set to air next year, Robbie Cumming said: “Crossing the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct will be a rite of passage for a boater like me.

“The Llangollen at that point is notorious for being the busiest and most chaotic narrow canal in the world, which is probably why I’ve put it off for so long!

“After a brief time in Wales, the plan is for Naughty Lass and I to weave our way across England, working my way back along some of the most beautiful and challenging canals and rivers I’ve ever been on.

“As always I’ve got the route all planned out – but I’ve absolutely no idea what will happen along the way, which is just how I like it.”

Kirsty Hanson, UKTV’s Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual & Factual Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to commission ten new episodes of Canal Boat Diaries.

“Robbie is the perfect travelling companion through Britain’s waterways, giving an honest account of life on the water.”