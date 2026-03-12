Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day gets first trailer 

Emily Blunt in DISCLOSURE DAY, directed by Steven Spielberg. © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in this first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day.

Heading to cinemas on June 12th, the film is based on a story by Spielberg with a screenplay by David Koepp whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The official synopsis reads:

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?

“This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

“We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”