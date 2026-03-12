BBC secures three-year renewal for The Traitors

Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The Traitors and its celebrity version will remain on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until at least 2030 after the broadcaster struck a new three-year deal with series producer Studio Lambert.

The deal will also continue to see international versions, including from the US, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, available on iPlayer.

The series has been a ratings hit for the BBC, with its fourth run achieving a 28-day average audience of 12.5m – up 22% on Series Three (10.3m) – while last year’s The Celebrity Traitors drew an average audience of 14.9m across its run before peaking at 15.4m for the finale.

In a statement the BBC said its renewed deal reflects its “ongoing investment in original, high‑impact entertainment that captivates and brings together audiences across the UK by connecting everyone to unmissable content.”