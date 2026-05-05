Three’s running new deals on its 5G home broadband service

Three is running two promotions on its 5G home broadband service, with customers able to bag the service for just £11 per month for the next 9 months when taken on a new 24 month contract or £12pm for 6 months when taken on a 12 month plan.

The service offers a truly unlimited connection with an average download speed of 150Mbps.

All customers benefit from a 30-day money back guarantee and those who take the 24 month plan can also claim up to £200 towards the cost of switching from their existing broadband provider.

Depending on the time of ordering, the network offers next day delivery making it one of the fastest ways to get online.

The savings are based on the current standard retail price of £22 / £24 per month (depending on plan length) which increases during the contract. Full details of the offers are available at three.co.uk

How 5G broadband differs from fibre

Instead of waiting in for an engineer or needing new fibre or wiring run, the service uses Three’s existing 5G network which is received via a dedicated, mains powered router containing a SIM card which produces a local WiFi network all your devices can connect to.

This alternative to copper and fibre based broadband is increasingly popular both in the UK and internationally.