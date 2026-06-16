HBO Max launches in New Zealand and Vietnam

HBO Max has gone live in New Zealand and Vietnam today, completing its rollout in key Southeast Asian and ANZ markets.

The streaming service brings together top content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) stable of studios, production labels and brands such as HBO and DC.

Subscribers will be able to watch exclusive series including House of the Dragon Season three (June 22), Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (July 24), and DC Studios’ Lanterns (August 17).

Also on offer will be Oscar-winning movies, such as Sinners and One Battle After Another, HBO and Max Originals like The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones, The Pitt and iconic franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

James Gibbons, President of APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery, said “HBO Max is now live in more than 35 APAC markets, with today’s launches in New Zealand and Vietnam rounding out the key rollouts in Southeast Asia and ANZ.

“We’re confident that the region will continue to contribute meaningfully to HBO Max’s global growth.”

While the roll-out of HBO Max continues, the service’s long-term future is likely to see it rolled into Paramount+ following the expected completion of Paramount’s takeover of WBD later this year.