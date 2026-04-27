Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max this July

New images have been released for Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, the upcoming The Big Bang Theory spin-off which can be streamed on HBO Max from July.

The series sees Kevin Sussman reprise his role as comic store owner Stuart Bloom alongside fellow Big Bang cast members Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry).

After he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon, Stuart is tasked with restoring reality.

He’s aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke.

Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory but, as the title implies, things don’t go well.

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

It’s also been revealed that the show’s theme music for the series will be created by multi-award winning composer Danny Elfman.