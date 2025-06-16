STV names key appointment for new radio station

STV has named former BBC and Global Radio executive David Treasurer as Programme Director on its upcoming new national radio station.

Announced last month, the new station will be aimed at a 35–54-year-old audience and available on DAB and online. STV says the station’s name and initial presenter hires be revealed later this year.

Treasurer joins from the BBC where he has spent the last 10 years as the Senior Creative (Audio), shaping Radio Scotland’s sound and promotional strategy and creating campaigns for the wider BBC Scotland portfolio.

Prior to this he served as Managing Editor at Global Radio in Scotland where he delivered local programming strategies across Smooth, Heart and XFM Scotland.

Treasurer will work closely with Graham Bryce (MD of Audio, STV) and Bobby Hain (MD of Audience, STV) in delivering the station which will be based at STV’s headquarters in Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

He commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining STV and can’t wait to start creating the sound, content strategy and programming for a station that I believe can truly entertain and thrill audiences across Scotland.

“It’s an amazing challenge and I look forward to working with a team who will deliver must-listen radio.”

Graham Bryce, MD of Audio at STV, said: “The creation of our new radio station across Scotland is a hugely exciting venture and I’m delighted that David is on board as Programme Director.

“David brings with him a wealth of experience across all aspects of radio programming and production and has led some of the biggest radio stations in Scotland.

“I’m excited to be building an exceptional team as we work together towards launch.”