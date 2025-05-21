STV to launch new radio station

STV has announced plans to launch a new commercial radio station which it says will be “presented and produced from Scotland for Scottish audiences.”

The new station will provide more advertising opportunities for the broadcaster’s clients while also opening up new potential audiences.

It will sit within a newly created Audience business which combines the existing Digital (STV Player) and Broadcast (STV) divisions.

Rufus Radcliffe, CEO of STV said: “Combining our broadcast and digital divisions and extending into audio both simplifies and further diversifies our advertising business.

“The launch of a new radio station and the continued growth of STV Player enable us to unlock exciting new opportunities for our customers.”