Tubi strikes major studio content deals for UK service

Tubi, the free movie and TV streaming service from the Fox Corporation, has bolstered the library available to UK users after striking content deals with AMC Networks, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, New Regency and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Collectively the deals will see over a thousand movies and TV episodes join the service including The Da Vinci Code, Sleepless in Seattle, The Purge, District 9, Elysium, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and the Resident Evil franchise.

The service debuted in the UK last July with a library of 20,000 movies and TV episodes across all genres and has since more the doubled its offering.

“Since launching nearly a year ago in the UK, Tubi has doubled its library size, cementing its position as offering the biggest collection of free movies and TV series in the UK,” said Ross Appleton, the service’s General Manager for the UK.

“With rising costs and fragmentation in streaming, Tubi will continue to offer viewers extensive content choice and a highly personalized viewing experience. All for free.”

Sam Harowitz, SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships, added: “In building our content portfolio in the UK, we considered early-signals and dove deep into performance data to determine which genres and content types to lean into.

“With these latest studio library deals we have further invested in robust existing partnerships and doubled down on providing fandoms with a deep catalogue of movies and tv series across top performing genres such as horror, action, thrillers, and comedies.”