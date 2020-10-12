STV Player bolsters UK-wide library with 250 hours of extra content

STV is bringing more than 250 hours of new programming to the UK-wide version of its STV Player streaming service.

As well as serving as the exclusive catch-up home for Channel 3 network shows in Scotland, the service also offers a host of exclusive boxsets to viewers across the UK, all available to watch free of charge.

The UK-wide library is being bolstered through new deals with distributors partners DCD Rights, Fred Media, Inverleigh and Broken Arrow.

Programming highlights include critically-acclaimed dramas East West 101, Striking Out and Devil’s Dust, lifestyle, reality and factual titles from Fred Media including Bondi Vet, Vet Tales and Vet on the Hill; international food series Peter Andre’s Greek Odyssey, and motoring titles from Broken Arrow, including Garage Dreams, Auto Speed, Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman and The Racing Years.

This year has seen STV Player increase its availability on UK-wide platforms, including Freeview Play, Virgin Media and YouView, making it available in around half of the UK’s 42 million internet-enabled TV devices.

It’s also seen online streams up 66% year-on-year, and the number of minutes watched rising from 719m to 1.32bn – an 84% year-on-year increase.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV, said: “It’s been a truly landmark year for the STV Player in which we’ve not only seen a surge in viewers watching the fantastic network content on offer, but also a rapidly increasing number of viewers from across the UK enjoying our diverse selection of Player-exclusive content.

“Our focus on bolstering our Player-only offering is being well-received by viewers – and with 1,750 hours of content now more easily accessible than ever, we hope they will continue to make STV Player their go-to destination for free on-demand TV from around the world.”