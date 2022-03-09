STV Player enjoys strong growth across the UK

More than a fifth of viewing on STV’s catch-up and on-demand service is now from outside Scotland according to figures released today.

In addition to serving as the catch-up player for the broadcaster’s linear channel, STV Player offers hundreds of hours of viewing and dozens of boxsets subscription-free to viewers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Apps for the service are available UK-wide on platforms such as Freeview Play, Freesat, Amazon’s Fire TV range and mobile devices.

More than a thousand hours of new and acquired drama were added last year, including 49 boxsets which the broadcaster only made available through the app.

Streams of such ‘player-only’ content were up 93% and now represent 42% of all VOD streams, compared to 6% in 2019. Overall streams were up 63%, thanks in part to new dramas and Euro 2020.

Meanwhile registered users were up 16% to 4.3m while active users grew by 54%.