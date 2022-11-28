STV Player enjoys World Cup boost

The World Cup’s opening week helped STV achieve some of its highest-ever viewing figures and saw the broadcaster’s streaming app record its biggest week of streams since launching in 2009.

The STV broadcast channel reached 3.2 million across the week – its highest weekly audience since the heyday of The X Factor in 2010 while STV Player delivered 6.2 million streams across the week (21-27 November).

The most-watched game of the week on STV was Friday night’s England v USA clash, which was watched live by 890k and received 310k streams on STV Player while the most-streamed match was Tuesday’s defeat of Argentina by Saudi Arabia, which clocked 390k streams.

The week’s ratings were also boosted by the final week of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which ended last night with 750k watching Lioness, Jill Scott, crowned Queen of the Jungle live on STV. This year’s run was the most-streamed series ever, with 3.3m streams on STV Player.

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV, said: “These record-breaking viewing figures are proof – as if we needed it – that Scotland loves getting together for an international football tournament, even if the Tartan Army didn’t quite get the invite to this year’s World Cup.

“Whether the action is on the pitch or in the jungle, we’re delighted to be bringing viewers so many must-watch moments on STV and STV Player, and look forward to another gripping three weeks of football from Qatar.”