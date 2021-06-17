STV Player launches ‘VIP’ rewards scheme

STV has announced a new rewards programme giving users of its STV Player app the chance to win prizes each month.

The ‘VIP’ scheme is open to anyone who opts in to receive email updates from the broadcaster and sees users entered into a monthly prize draw every time they stream a new episode.

Users also benefit from the removal of pre-roll adverts so they can access content without delay, plus personalised email recommendations.

Richard Williams, Managing Director, Digital at STV, said: “Our audience has grown substantially over the last year and we’re keen to build an even stronger connection with those people who choose to spend their valuable time on the sofa with STV Player.

“We all know how tricky it can be to pick that next great boxset, but STV Player VIP allows us to provide our audience with personalised recommendations for the shows we know they’ll love, and even gives them a chance to win incredible prizes simply by pressing play.

“As we continue to add more must-see content to the platform, we hope this rewards scheme will give viewers even more reason to make STV Player their free TV streaming service of choice.”