STV Player signs deals with Entertainment One and Sony Pictures Television

New deals with Entertainment One and Sony Pictures Television will see an additional 650 hours of drama and factual programming added to STV Player.

A host of new distribution deals, including joining Freeview Play across the UK and Sky Q, means the free video-on-demand service is now pre-installed in three quarters of the UK’s connected TV homes.

Drama coming as part of the eOne deal includes US thriller Ice, which stars Ray Winstone and explores the ruthless world of the diamond trade, sci-fi spin-off Primeval: New World, and uplifting comedy-drama Hindsight. Included in the Sony deal are glamorous period drama Pan Am, Hart to Hart and Party of Five.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV, said: “We extended our partnership with Sky at the end of last year, which means that STV Player is now available on all major platforms across the UK and our addressable audience has significantly increased.

“Dropping over 650 hours of new content seems like the perfect way to welcome our new viewers.

“Audiences are constantly on the search for the next great show to sink their teeth into, so it’s fantastic that STV Player is now pre-installed on so many devices, ready and waiting to introduce viewers to over 150 unmissable boxsets for free.”