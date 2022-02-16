STV Player strikes drama deal with Sony Pictures Television

Seven new international drama series, including Joanne Froggatt’s The Commons, are coming to STV Player through a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The seal is STV Player first of 2022 and also includes Michael Sheen’s Masters of Sex for which he got a Golden Globe Best Actor nomination.

Other shows covered under the deal are Necessary Roughness, The Art of More, The Player, Sequestered and The Mob Doctor.

All of the titles will be available to viewers across the UK, following STV Player’s launch on all major UK platforms in 2020.

Richard Williams, MD of Digital at STV said: “High-quality international drama is in STV Player’s DNA, so we’re delighted to be adding even more critically-acclaimed series to the platform as part of this wide-ranging new deal with SPT.

“As a relatively new player in the UK streaming industry, building strong connections with our growing audience is critical for us.

“We’re achieving this by regularly adding new high-quality content – like the fantastic titles in the SPT deal – whilst always working closely with our platform partners, and continually updating our product to enhance the user experience.”