Apple TV+ sets streaming date for Fly Me To The Moon

Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) and Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) in FLY ME TO THE MOON.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s comedy-drama Fly Me To The Moon will be available to stream from December 6th.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, the film was produced by Apple Studios, Scott Free Productions and These Pictures and debuted in cinemas this July.

Set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing, it stars Johansson as marketing genius Kelly Jones who is brought in to fix the agency’s public image but ends up wreaking havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…

The cast also includes Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

