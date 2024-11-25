Blade Runner, Alien and Tolkien games included in Free League’s Black Friday sale

Tabletop gaming specialists Free League have confirmed that some of its biggest titles will be included in this year’s Black Friday sale.

From November 29th to December 2nd, the publisher’s webshop will be offering discounts of up to 50% on some of its top games, including their core books, and starter sets.

Titles included in the sale event include the Lord of the Rings-inspired The One Ring, the acclaimed ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, and Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game.

All of the firm’s movie and literature tie-in titles are officially licensed and produced in association with the brand owners.

Savings will also be available on Dragonbane, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, Tales from the Loop RPG, Symbaroum, Twilight: 2000, and Mutant: Year Zero.