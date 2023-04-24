Superdrug Mobile confirms fourth annual price freeze on all calling plans

Superdrug Mobile has confirmed a continued price freeze on all its plans – the fourth consecutive year that the firm has held prices at their current rate.

The service runs on Three’s network and is completely contract free. In addition, Superdrug Mobile credits the cost of a customer’s first month in points on their Health & Beautycard to spend in store or online.

Plans start at £10 per month with a £20 per month plan with unlimited data, calls & texts with no data caps or speed restrictions, also available.

In addition, the network offers data roaming up to 12GB inclusive when visiting the EU.