Superdrug Mobile unveils new plans starting at £10 per month 

Image: Unsplash

Superdrug Mobile have unveiled a revamped of its SIM Only plans which include special offers for holders of its Health and Beautycard.

This relaunch introduces two contract-free SIM Only plans featuring WiFi calling and 5G capabilities, with prices starting from £10pm.

Health & Beautycard customers will receive the cost of their plan’s first month credited back to their card in points and will also enjoy double points every time they shop in store and online.

Superdrug Mobile Senior Business Manager Vikki Nye commented: “Customers want flexibility and they want great value. Our plans give them both!

“They come with a no-strings-attached policy and users can enjoy the services hassle-free, knowing that they are not bound by any exit fees or long-term contracts.”