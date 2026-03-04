Survey shows broad take up of ad-support streaming plans

UK streaming customers are more likely to select a price plan that includes adverts then their European counterparts according to a new study published by Comcast’s FreeWheel.

The company researched audience attitudes and behaviour in five key European markets: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain by surveying 4,000 respondents who either subscribed to, or had access, to a paid streaming streaming service or FAST channels in their household.

Most of the major streaming services now offer multiple price plans including lower cost options which include advertising before and during shows and films.

These ‘with ads’ plans are available for customers to sign up to directly and are often also bundled with mobile phone plans or TV plans from Sky and Virgin Media.

FreeWheel’s ‘Voice of the Viewer’ study suggests widespread customer take-up and satisfaction with such plans.

According to the survey’s findings, nearly half of respondents (47%) exclusively watched streaming services with ads, while just under half (49%) said they had selected a plan with ads when they signed up for a service.

In the UK 45% exclusively watch services with ads while 56% said they chose an ad-supported plan and a further 23% get access to an advert-supported plan as part of a bundle with another service.

Across the five countries surveyed, 83% say they were satisfied with their streaming experience – with this number standing at 88% in the UK.

Content is the primary driver of satisfaction, with 73% citing the availability of programming they like to watch as the factor they most enjoy about streaming services, followed by value for money (63%).

However, while ads are becoming an accepted part of the viewing experience, viewers on such plans are 10% more likely to find ads intrusive than those watching traditional TV, with 39% of those who find ads disruptive saying they appear at the wrong point.

“Streaming has become the favoured viewing method among audiences, driven by content choice and availability, with more than 40% of viewers saying access to desirable content is better than five years ago,” commented Emmanuel Josserand, Senior Director, Brand, Agency, and Industry Relations, at Comcast Advertising.

“With the vast majority watching at least some ad-supported services, publishers must continue to enhance all parts of the overall viewing experience, including ad breaks, to best drive advertiser outcomes and monetise their premium inventory.”