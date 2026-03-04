James Cameron’s Secrets of the Bees gets UK airdate

A new two-part National Geographic documentary exploring the world of bees and hailing from James Cameron and Silverback Films is coming to Disney+ UK on April 1st.

Hosted and narrated by BAFTA and Emmy-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory, Secrets of the Bees uses groundbreaking filming technology to reveal the extraordinary world of bees.

With the expertise of entomologist and fellow National Geographic Explorer Dr. Samuel Ramsey, the series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.

The series is the latest entry in National Geographic’s Secrets of franchise and was produced by Silverback Films and executive produced by James Cameron.

“For its fifth anniversary, ‘Secrets of’ turns its lens to one of Earth’s smallest yet most vital heroes: bees,” said Cameron.

“Far more than pollinators, bees are socially complex, fast-thinking individuals and the most important insects on our planet. Their impact on the natural world and humanity is immeasurable, and we’re only just beginning to see how extraordinary they truly are.”