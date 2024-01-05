TalkTalk broadband customers can now earn £50 for referring a friend 

TalkTalk has launched a ‘refer a friend’ offer which rewards customers with a £50 gift card or pre-paid Mastercard each time someone they’ve referred signs up to its broadband services.

The newly joining customer also receives a £50 gift card and the ISP says there’s no limit on the number of rewards referring customers can claim.

“We believe that our customers are our best advocates and want to reward them for sharing the benefits of TalkTalk’s great value broadband packages with those closest to them,” said Adam Dunlop, CEO of TalkTalk Consumer.