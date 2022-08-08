TalkTalk buys SSE Phone & Broadband business

TalkTalk is buying SSE Phone & Broadband from OVO Energy and will migrate all SSE customers to its own systems and products by Autumn.

OVO Energy acquired the customers as part of its purchase of SSE Energy Services from SSE plc. TalkTalk will be able to use the SSE brand until April 2023 to support a smooth transition.

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming SSE Phone & Broadband customers and team to TalkTalk this Autumn.

“As the country’s only scale affordable provider, we look forward to providing our high-quality service at the best possible value.”