TalkTalk expands full fibre broadband plans to Harrogate

TalkTalk is now offering ultrafast full fibre broadband packages to homes across Harrogate. Its packages cost £32 a month for up to 150 Mb/s and £35 a month for its top Fibre 500 plan with speeds of up to 506Mb/s.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all.

“This has been brought into even sharper focus by culture changes resulting from the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled that people across Harrogate can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

The ISP’s fibre offering is powered by CityFibre and Openreach’s networks.

Kim Johnston, City Manager for CityFibre in Harrogate, said: “Our 46m investment in the Harrogate area has already provided residents and businesses with gigabit-capable connectivity and work is continuing to bring our Full Fibre network within reach of almost every home and business.

“We are pleased to welcome TalkTalk to our network, providing additional choice for residents who will be able the reap the benefits that state-of-the-art digital connectivity brings.”

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s Regional Partnership Director for the North, said: “We’re proud to be supporting TalkTalk with access to our network. Openreach is the UK’s largest broadband infrastructure provider with millions of households and businesses using our infrastructure every day.

“No-one else is building full fibre faster than us; 42,000 premises each week and we’ve just reached 4.5 million in total. Full fibre brings reliability, speed and a network that is future-proof for generations to come.”