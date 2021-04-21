TalkTalk is now offering full fibre in Ipswich

TalkTalk is now offering ultrafast broadband packages with average top speeds of 506Mb/s to homes across Ipswich.

The ISP’s new Future Fibre packages – known as Fibre 150 and Fibre 500 – use the UK’s latest fibre technology to bring residents full fibre directly into the home. Fibre 150 costs £32 a month while Fibre 500 is £35 a month.

Jonathan Kini, TalkTalk’s Managing Director for Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all.

“This has been brought into even sharper focus by culture changes resulting from the pandemic. We’re thrilled that people across Ipswich can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

The full fibre expansion across Ipswich is being undertaken by CityFibre and Openreach.

Charles Kitchin, City Manager for CityFibre in Ipswich, said: “We are delighted to be working with TalkTalk to offer people the opportunity to access the full fibre network we have been building in Ipswich.

“We have made real strides in bringing state-of-the-art digital connectivity to homes since beginning our build and look forward to even more homes having access to fast and reliable digital connectivity in the future.”

Keiran Wines, Openreach’s Regional Partnership Director, said: “We’re proud to be supporting TalkTalk with access to our network.

“Openreach is the UK’s largest broadband infrastructure provider with millions of households and businesses using our infrastructure every day.

“No-one else is building full fibre faster than us; 42,000 premises each week and we’ve just reached 4.5 million in total. Full fibre brings reliability, speed and a network that is future-proof for generations to come.

“There can be no doubt that faster broadband is hugely important for day-to-day life and recent research backs this up, with a projected £5.4 billion benefit to the East of England region by connecting everyone to full fibre.”