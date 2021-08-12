TalkTalk is now taking full fibre broadband orders in Edinburgh

TalkTalk is ramping up its full fibre broadband expansion programme to homes across Edinburgh, as data released by the ISP revealed that usage on its network soared by an average of 38% in the city over the past 18 months.

Residents in Edinburgh can now sign up to the ISP’s Future Fibre packages, known as Fibre 150 and Fibre 500, which cost £32 and £40 a month respectively.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all.

“We’re thrilled that people across Edinburgh can now benefit from the UK’s latest technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

The expansion across Edinburgh is being undertaken in conjunction with CityFibre and Openreach.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Director for Scotland, said: “Our full fibre network in Edinburgh now reaches more than 110,000 city homes and businesses, and we’re proud to support TalkTalk with access to some of the UK’s fastest, most reliable broadband.”

Paul Wakefield, City Manager for CityFibre in Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted to welcome TalkTalk, the latest ISP to our full-fibre network in Edinburgh. This provides ever more broadband choice for local residents who will be able to enjoy the many benefits that state-of-the-art digital connectivity brings.”