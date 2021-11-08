TalkTalk now bundling Netflix with fibre broadband packages

TalkTalk is now offering inclusive Netflix with its fibre broadband packages, a bundle it describes as a first for a “major” UK broadband provider.

The Fibre and Netflix package is available on an 18-month contract basis and comes with average speeds of 38Mbs or 67Mbs and the ability to stream Netflix in HD.

Customers can upgrade to Netflix Premium for £4 extra per month.

Asanga Gunatillaka, Commercial Director of TalkTalk Consumer and Direct Business, said: “The broadband market is full of big-bundle offerings that can end up costing customers a lot of money.

“There are millions of households that simply want great broadband and great content for great value. That’s why we’ve launched the Fibre and Netflix package so there’s a value option on the market.

“What’s more, it’s available all on one bill, making it easier for customers to keep track of their outgoings. The partnership marks the latest step in our mission to provide great connectivity and entertainment that is accessible for everyone.”

Chris Whiteley, Partnerships Director Netflix UK/IE, said: “We are really excited to partner with TalkTalk to bring this new package to market.

We think that the combination of Netflix and Talk Talk’s fibre will be a revelation for customers who appreciate great value and like to keep things simple.

“Whether it’s people who’ve avoided PayTV or families who want a wide range of TV entertainment to complement BBC and ITV, we think people will be delighted to discover that Netflix and TalkTalk can meet their entertainment needs, in a really simple way, and at a surprisingly low price.”