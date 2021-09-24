TalkTalk says full fibre plans now available to 5 million homes and business

TalkTalk says 5 million homes and business can now connect to its full fibre plans, including in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Bournemouth, Stirling, Ipswich, Derby, Inverness, Renfrewshire and Harrogate.

The ISP’s Future Fibre 150 package costs £32 a month while its Future Fibre 500 is priced at month.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all. This has been brought into even sharper focus by the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled that people across the UK are able to benefit from the UK’s latest technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”