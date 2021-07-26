TalkTalk to bundle Amazon’s eero mesh routers with full fibre packages

TalkTalk is now bundling Amazon’s eero mesh routers with its full fibre packages. As part of a phased roll-out, the eero 6 model will be included as the standard mesh router for customers on the ISP’s Future Fibre 150 plan while eero Pro 6 will be available for Future Fibre 500 customers.

Customers needing more coverage can order extra devices for a one-off cost from today, with a pay monthly option launching in September.

eero 6 is designed with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 system for homes with up to 500Mbps connections, while eero Pro 6 has a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system supporting up to 1Gb. The ISP says both models have been “optimised” to work on its network.

Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk, said: “We always strive to offer our customers the latest technology, superior speeds, and reliable performance at an affordable price.

“Coupled with our ambitious and accelerated full fibre roll out, our new relationship with Amazon’s eero is helping to make next generation home Wi-Fi a reality.

“As the first major ISP in the UK to offer eero to its customers we are excited to be at the forefront of making the UK’s leading fibre and Wi-Fi technology affordable for everyone.”

Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero, said: “Working together with TalkTalk, we believe we can deliver an amazing home Wi-Fi experience designed for all kinds of uses including working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, streaming 4K content, and online HD gaming — all at the same time.”