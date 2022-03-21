TalkTalk’s 4K TV Box now available to all fibre broadband customers

TalkTalk is now offering its 4K set top box to all new and existing fibre broadband customers for an extra £4 per month. Launched last December, the box was originally available with fibre to the premises packages but is now also available to fibre to the cabinet customers.

Powered by Netgem’s TV service, which makes it easy for internet service providers to offer TV services to their users, the box offers more than 70 linear Freeview channels plus catch-up apps such as iPlayer and All4 and paid apps including Netflix and Prime Video.

The box also offers TikTok, making TalkTalk the the first ISP in Europe to launch an app for the service, and can record broadcast shows to an external USB drive.

Other features include the universal search function, compatible with Alexa, enabling users to search for their favourite TV or movies across services.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Consumer and Direct Business, said: “Our priority is to ensure we provide the best entertainment and fibre packages on the market, at great value.

“That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Netgem to release the TalkTalk TV 4K Box – bringing next level entertainment to our customers and easy access to TikTok, Netflix and Prime Video.”