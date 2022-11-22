TalkTalk’s Black Friday deals include a year of Amazon Prime

TalkTalk is running a Black Friday deal across a range of its ultrafast Full Fibre packages, with savings available until 7th December.

The deals on the ISP’s ultrafast Full Fibre 150, Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 packages include savings on the monthly fee, a 12-month Amazon Prime subscription plus its year-round offer of Amazon eero 6 series routers.

During the promotion, TalkTalk’s Full Fibre 150 plan is available for £29.95 (was £32), Full Fibre 500 for £35 (was £39) and Full Fibre 900 for £42 (was £49) on an 18 month contract.

For more information visit: talktalk.co.uk/broadband/fibre